Raquel Leviss Defends Throwing an "Unengagement Party" Amid James Kennedy Split

Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss is sharing her truth following the emotional season nine reunion and the "unengagement party" she threw in honor of her breakup with ex-fiancé James Kennedy.

Raquel Leviss is protecting her peace. 

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram after the Bravo series' emotional season nine reunion aired—during which Raquel and her ex fiancé James Kennedy told their co-stars they were breaking up—to share a screen-recorded note titled "Morning thoughts." 

"I remind myself that how others react to what I do [is] not my place of concern," the note began. "Trying to change other's perception of me is a form of control."

Seemingly referencing the "unengagement party" she threw—and perhaps the fact that during the reunion, she opened up about her and James' broken relationship and how they hadn't been intimate for more than two years—Raquel wrote, "Some people will think what I did last night was cruel and heartless. I did what I did to support MY NEEDS and my needs only." 

Added the aspiring occupational therapist, "I am learning how to not feel remorse for putting myself before others." 

Raquel then shared Scheana Shay's video of her popping an engagement ring balloon, writing, "Therefore I don't feel guilty reposting this because we all need closure in a breakup." 

Now that the Vanderpump Rules reunion has aired and season nine is officially a wrap, Raquel noted she's finally "able to turn a new leaf and continue creating the life I want to live with healthy thoughts surrounded by the people I love."

Since ending her engagement with James in December, Raquel's moved out of their shared apartment and continues to document her healing process on social media.

