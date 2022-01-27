Michael Madsen Reveals the Last Text He Received From Son Hudson Before His Death

Watch : "Kill Bill" Star Michael Madsen's Son Hudson Dead at 26

Michael Madsen is reflecting on his final conversation with son Hudson Madsen.

The 64-year-old actor opened up about his grief in a statement to the Los Angeles Times shared days after Hudson died by suicide.

"I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy—my last text from him was 'I love you dad,'" Michael told the newspaper, which published the piece on Jan. 25. He added, "I didn't see any signs of depression. It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened."

The Reservoir Dogs star—who is also father to sons Christian, Calvin, Max and Luke—said Hudson had recently completed his first tour with the U.S. Army. According to social media posts, Hudson was stationed in Hawaii and had just been promoted last March. The Los Angeles Times, again citing social media posts, also reported he'd spent time in Afghanistan.

In addition to serving in the U.S. Army, Hudson was married to his wife Carlie, and Michael said their relationship had been "going strong."

"He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family," Michael shared with the publication. "He was looking towards his future, so its [sic] mind blowing. I just can't grasp what happened."