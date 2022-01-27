Jen Shah Slams Jennie Nguyen for Blaming Offensive Posts on a Social Media Team: "She's Lying"

Jen Shah doesn't appear to be buying Jennie Nguyen's explanation for her past offensive posts.
Nguyen gave the explanation during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Jan. 26, just one day after Bravo fired her from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City over the aforementioned posts—many of which were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd, with one even making joke out of running over "rioters" with a car—claiming that she might not have been the one to share them in the first place.
"I mean it's an old post on my account, it's in 2020," Nguyen said during the Live, sitting alongside her friend named Michael. "I just want you to understand, during that time, I had a team of people that [were] helping me. Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn't really matter at this point. For me, it's on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted."
Nguyen continued to discuss the "disgusting" posts at length, emphasizing that while she fully acknowledges how offensive they were, she's still "very proud to be a Republican" and "support law enforcement."
Once the Live ended, Shah voiced her opinion on the response, taking issue with Nguyen's claims about having a "team of people" running her social media before she was even cast on RHOSLC.
As Shah commented on The Reality Rundown's post about Nguyen's Live, "She's lying and she already admitted to my face she posted each and every one of those disgusting posts HERSELF."
Shah continued, making a reference to Nguyen's friend Michael, "The fact she brings a Black man on her IG Live just confirms she has not learned nor is she sorry. This is Performative Slacktivism at its finest. (No Slacktivism wasn't a typo). I hope Jennie can do the real work it will take to grow and change her racist, and islamophobic views."
During the Live, Michael explained that he anticipated people making similar comments to Shah's.
"Over time, I did have to educate her on the whole Black Lives Matter and everything like that because I'm a gay Black man, so I live it every day," Michael said. "Anybody that's saying, 'She paid him to be there,' or, 'She pulled the friend card,' I see all your comments."
Shah is the first RHOSLC star to publicly react to Nguyen's firing, although this isn't the first time she's called Nguyen out. She previously dismissed Nguyen's initial response to the posts, an apology shared on Wednesday, Jan. 19, as "disingenuous."
"Since my RHOSLC cast member has admitted that she made those horrible comments and posts, I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments," Shah wrote in a statement at the time.
The statement continued, "It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that made a mockery of and showed complete apathy toward those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded [sic] social injustice issues that plague our country."
The rest of the RHOSLC cast—with the exception of Mary Cosby, who recently skipped the season two reunion—also issued similar statements condemning the posts.
For Bravo's part, when announcing Nguyen's firing, the network acknowledged it had "failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention," but moving forward, "we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decision."
Season two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently playing out Sundays on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)