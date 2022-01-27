Jen Shah Slams Jennie Nguyen for Blaming Offensive Posts on a Social Media Team: "She's Lying"

Watch : Jennie Nguyen REACTS to Being Fired From "RHOSLC"

Jen Shah doesn't appear to be buying Jennie Nguyen's explanation for her past offensive posts.

Nguyen gave the explanation during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Jan. 26, just one day after Bravo fired her from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City over the aforementioned posts—many of which were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd, with one even making joke out of running over "rioters" with a car—claiming that she might not have been the one to share them in the first place.

"I mean it's an old post on my account, it's in 2020," Nguyen said during the Live, sitting alongside her friend named Michael. "I just want you to understand, during that time, I had a team of people that [were] helping me. Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn't really matter at this point. For me, it's on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted."

Nguyen continued to discuss the "disgusting" posts at length, emphasizing that while she fully acknowledges how offensive they were, she's still "very proud to be a Republican" and "support law enforcement."