How Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Became the Punk Rock King and Queen of Hollywood

Watch : Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Has a PAINFUL Secret

These twin flames' fashion moments? We just can't get enough of them.

When Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox on Jan. 11, he popped the question with a unique ring featuring both diamond and emerald stones that was totally befitting the couple's signature style.

"Yes, in this life and every life," MGK captioned an Instagram video showing off the personalized sparkler, explaining it is a combination of their birth stones, "two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

The ring features two interlocking Thorn bands, a perfect metaphor for the Transformers actress and the Bloody Valentine rocker's complementary fashion styles, which we've been obsessing over since they made their red carpet debut as a couple in late 2020. Whether they are sporting matching outfits, black tongues or connected pinky nails, the pair have become two of the most exciting and unpredictable style stars.