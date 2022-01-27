Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet New Photos of Her and Chris Pratt's Daughter

Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is expecting another baby with Chris Pratt, posted pictures of her 17-month-old daughter Lyla enjoying the great outdoors. Scroll on to see the sweet snapshots.

Katherine Schwarzenegger just shared some beary adorable photos of her daughter Lyla.

The sweet snapshots, shared to Instagram on Jan. 26, were taken during a family walk through the woods. In addition to capturing the beautiful outdoor scenery, Katherine made sure to photograph her loved ones, including her husband Chris Pratt and her mom Maria Shriver holding Lyla's hand on the stroll.

And while the adults bundled up in their coats, Lyla kept warm in an infant campshire one-piece by The North Face that featured little bear ears on the top. As Katherine captioned the post, "My little cozy [bear] enjoying some wide open space."

Lyla also accessorized her cute cub look with a pair of sparkly pink sneakers. But eventually, it was time for an outfit change and the 17-month-old was seen sporting a floral jacket, rose-colored pants and tan winter boots.

Katherine, 32, and Chris, 42, welcomed Lyla in August 2020. "Motherhood has been such an incredible experience for me, and I've loved every minute of it and it has made all my dreams come true," she told Today's Hoda Kotb last March. "So, I'm just blissfully happy with it."

2021 Celebrity Babies

And while the BDA Baby host and the actor have posted a few pictures of their little one, they've tried to protect her privacy by not showing her face.

"Obviously, I didn't grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it's a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today's world," Katherine, whose dad is Arnold Schwarzenegger, continued during the interview. "But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible."

"And we had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable," she added. "And I think that was such an incredible gift to have given us kids, and so it's something that is really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy and you know, not necessarily show as much of them on social media."

Chris is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex wife actress Anna Faris. And soon, he'll be a father of three. In December, reports spread that Chris and Katherine are expecting another baby. And as Chris explained during a June episode of E! News' Daily Pop, he loves watching his kids grow into their own person.

"The greatest gift that I've seen so far, the second child really shows you the uniqueness of the first child," the Guardians of the Galaxy star told Lilliana Vazquez. "When you have one child, you just think, 'Oh that's what babies are like.' And then a second child comes along, and they might do things differently from the get-go, and you say, 'Oh wow, OK so that was actually unique what my first child had done.' Each child is unique and special and they're not just punched out of a mold."

Keep scrolling to relive their cutest moments.

FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock; Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Summer Loving

In June 2018, an insider tells E! News that the Jurassic World star is "smitten" with his new girlfriend, adding that he's "super happy" about the start of their blossoming relationship. 

SplashNews.com
Meeting the Family

Chris and Katherine take things to the next level by spending time with the Schwarzenegger family. As it turns out, the one and only Maria Shriver played matchmaker for the couple! 

Instagram
Getting Close With the Pratts

Judging by photos shared online of the these September 2018 festivities, Chris' family and friends welcomed Katherine with open arms as they all posed together for group photos.

 

Instagram
So Happy

Chris and Katherine are all smiles during their outing with Pratt's brother Cully Pratt and friends.

BACKGRID
Getting Fresh Air

The two hold hands and are all smiles, as they step outside for an afternoon stroll. 

CPR/Goodwin / BACKGRID
All Smiles

The dynamic duo looks over-the-moon in love, during their afternoon outing.

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Soaking Up the Sun

The pair soaks up the sun and spends time with Katherine's family in Hyannis Port, Mass.

HEDO / BACKGRID
Twinning

The two showcase denim looks as they leave Beauty & Essex after enjoying dinner together in August 2018.

SPOT / BACKGRID
Time to Play

The two ride Bird scooters around her mom's neighborhood in early August 2018.

SPOT / BACKGRID
All Smiles

Nothing to hide here! The lovebirds sport casual looks on a dinner date at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, CA in late August 2018.

MEGA
Shopping Together

The two are seen out and about in L.A. after attending a Boy Scout Troop meeting in November 2018.

Instagram
Instagram Official

"Happy Birthday Chief!" Chris, 39, captioned a series of never-before-seen snapshots of the couple. "Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

Instagram
She Said Yes!

Congratulations are in order, because Chris has officially popped the question. The duo announce their engagement in January 2019, with the future groom writing on Instagram, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Wedding Bells

On the topic of wedding planning, an insider tells E! News in March that the celebs are "taking their time," but look forward to including Pratt's son Jack in the ceremony possibly as a "little groomsman."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles in April 2019.

BACKGRID
Here Comes the Bride

Katherine is spotted arriving to her star-studded bridal shower, which a source describes as "beautiful and elegant." Oprah Winfrey is among attendees. 

Instagram / Chris Pratt
I Do

The couple exchange their vows and say "I Do" in a romantic California ceremony.

Instagram
Cooking in Quarantine

The Marvel star adorably crashes the author's baking video.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Baby News

In April 2020, E! News learns that the couple is expecting their first child together. Four months later, Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirms she has welcomed a baby. They welcome baby Lyla Maria in August 2020.

