Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet New Photos of Her and Chris Pratt's Daughter

Watch : Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2

Katherine Schwarzenegger just shared some beary adorable photos of her daughter Lyla.

The sweet snapshots, shared to Instagram on Jan. 26, were taken during a family walk through the woods. In addition to capturing the beautiful outdoor scenery, Katherine made sure to photograph her loved ones, including her husband Chris Pratt and her mom Maria Shriver holding Lyla's hand on the stroll.

And while the adults bundled up in their coats, Lyla kept warm in an infant campshire one-piece by The North Face that featured little bear ears on the top. As Katherine captioned the post, "My little cozy [bear] enjoying some wide open space."

Lyla also accessorized her cute cub look with a pair of sparkly pink sneakers. But eventually, it was time for an outfit change and the 17-month-old was seen sporting a floral jacket, rose-colored pants and tan winter boots.

Katherine, 32, and Chris, 42, welcomed Lyla in August 2020. "Motherhood has been such an incredible experience for me, and I've loved every minute of it and it has made all my dreams come true," she told Today's Hoda Kotb last March. "So, I'm just blissfully happy with it."