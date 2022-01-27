See David Beckham React After 10-Year-Old Daughter Harper Says She “Has a Crush” on Someone

David Beckham was not all too happy to hear that his and Victoria Beckham's 10-year-old daughter Harper revealed she has her first crush. See the soccer star's reaction.

David Beckham is not happy about this news.
 
The 46-year-old—who is dad to four children with wife Victoria Beckham—recently shared a surprising update about the couple's youngest kiddo, 10-year-old Harper Seven.
 
"Roses are red, Harper Seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face," David captioned his Jan. 26 black-and-white Instagram post of himself with a straight face. However, it sounds like Harper was able to smooth things over perfectly since David concluded, "but it's ok she said, ‘daddy you are my only valentine.'"
 
As fans keeping up with the posh couple will note, their youngest is growing up fast before their very eyes—with the Spice Girls star most recently sharing that the two have enjoyed some luxurious mommy-daughter bonding time together.
 
"Happy weekend!!" Victoria captioned an Instagram photo of the two side-by-side in matching grey plush robes on Jan. 22. "Saturday spa treatments for mummy and Harper Seven."

But Harper's love for her parents is well documented beyond the couple's current posts about their little one. After all, Victoria warmed hearts across the globe last February when she shared their daughter's handwritten notes made just for her mom and dad.

"Dear mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever," Harper wrote on a piece of paper, as Victoria shared in her Instagram Story. "I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you Sleep well sweet dreams Love Harper."
 
As for Harper's dad, David also received an equally sweet outpour of affection.

"Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best friends," she wrote to David. "You worked so hard at work today and I am so proud of you love you so much Sleep well." In Victoria's caption, the mom of four added, "Someone loves daddy very much."
 
And it's clear the feeling is more than mutual.

