See David Beckham React After 10-Year-Old Daughter Harper Says She “Has a Crush” on Someone

Watch : Victoria & David Beckham Go on a Cute Double Date

David Beckham is not happy about this news.



The 46-year-old—who is dad to four children with wife Victoria Beckham—recently shared a surprising update about the couple's youngest kiddo, 10-year-old Harper Seven.



"Roses are red, Harper Seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face," David captioned his Jan. 26 black-and-white Instagram post of himself with a straight face. However, it sounds like Harper was able to smooth things over perfectly since David concluded, "but it's ok she said, ‘daddy you are my only valentine.'"



As fans keeping up with the posh couple will note, their youngest is growing up fast before their very eyes—with the Spice Girls star most recently sharing that the two have enjoyed some luxurious mommy-daughter bonding time together.



"Happy weekend!!" Victoria captioned an Instagram photo of the two side-by-side in matching grey plush robes on Jan. 22. "Saturday spa treatments for mummy and Harper Seven."