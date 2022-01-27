John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Selling Their $18 Million NYC Home: Go Inside

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are parting ways with their NYC home, which spans nearly 6,200 square feet and two floors.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jan 27, 2022 1:51 AMTags
John LegendReal EstateChrissy Teigen
Watch: John Legend's NSFW Comment That Shocked Chrissy Teigen

On the move!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are saying goodbye to their east coast digs. The Grammy winner and the model-turned-cookbook author the have listed their New York home, located in the city's hip Nolita neighborhood, for a cool $18 million.

With six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, the residence spans nearly 6,200 square feet and occupies half of the building's 5th floor and the entire 6th floor. 

The duplex also includes multiple living areas, including a great room with 12-foot ceilings filled with natural light, a custom kitchen, a laundry room and a large, private outdoor rooftop terrace. 

The property has been listed with Douglas Elliman agents—Noble Black, David Son, Jennifer Stillman and Corinne Cahlon.

While the couple may be unloading their NYC home, they aren't planning to say goodbye to the Big Apple forever. Instead, Legend, 43, told The Wall Street Journal that he and Teigen, 36, who share two kids—Miles, 3, and Luna, 5—will look for a new home base in the city that does not require any work.

photos
Inside Elon Musk's Impressive Real Estate Properties

"We've realized that because of work and everything, we're really mostly going to be in Los Angeles," Legend told the outlet. "We're going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we're doing in L.A."

The listing is just the latest real estate move for Legend and Teigen. The couple recently sold their Beverly Hills mansion for nearly $16.8 million, which their listing agent Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman confirmed to E! News.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of the stunning property.

Trending Stories

1

Jennie Nguyen Responds to Her RHOSLC Firing

2

TLC Confirms 90 Day Fiancé's Alina Kozhevnikova Cut From Show

3

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

Tina Gallo for Douglas Elliman
Fit For A Family

Putting the "great" in great room, the area boasts extra space 12-foot ceilings filled with plenty of natural light thanks to the eight oversized windows, three of which open to Juliet balconies. The room comes with a gas fireplace, state-of-the art integrated sound system with a huge projector screen and custom wine cellar underneath the stairs.

Tina Gallo for Douglas Elliman
Just Their Style

Reflecting on this NYC former home, Legend told the The Wall Street Journal that his family especially loves "all the brick and the metal. It fits our aesthetic perfectly."

Tina Gallo for Douglas Elliman
Where The Magic Happens

A dream place to dream! The primary bedroom is furnished with a skylight, gas fireplace and an oversized dressing room.

Tina Gallo for Douglas Elliman
Chef's Kiss

Teigen can put the recipes for her Cravings cookbook to good use in her home's stylish kitchen, which features sought-after Miele appliances, Amuneal bespoke custom cabinets and a central island with Cristallo natural white quartz.

Tina Gallo for Douglas Elliman
Self-Care Sanctuary

The home's sleek bathrooms include radiant heat flooring, walnut vanities and deep soaking tubs with materials such as white Bianco Dolomiti marble and Mutina Bark stone tiles.

Tina Gallo for Douglas Elliman
Even More Room

The home's future owners could transform the second living area into a media room or separate guest suite.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Jennie Nguyen Responds to Her RHOSLC Firing

2

TLC Confirms 90 Day Fiancé's Alina Kozhevnikova Cut From Show

3

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

4

Rachel Zegler Finally Addresses Allegations Against Ansel Elgort

5

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring