This $18 Lingerie Set Has Over 23,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Looking for some lingerie to wow your S.O. this Valentine's Day? Or maybe you just want to have something sexy to throw on for those days when you're feeling extra cute. We found a beautiful lingerie set from Amazon that will fit your needs. It comes highly recommended by reviewers and it's less than $20.
The Avidlove lingerie set comes with a gorgeous floral lace babydoll and a matching sheer G-string. It's available in 29 colors including pink, red, black, teal, baby blue and white. It was designed in a way that's super flattering for all body types, and sizes range from XS to 5XL.
Now, we know what you're thinking. Good quality lingerie can get pretty pricey, so how good can an $18 set actually be? According to the 23,000-plus five-star reviews, the quality is really good.
As one reviewer wrote, "I was surprised. I figured it would be cheap and wouldn't fit. Boy was I wrong. I'm a big sexy woman and have a hard time finding honest fitting clothes. It fit my chest perfectly. The material was so forgiving and silky — not cheap nylon. I can't say enough great things about it and it's affordable. I felt like a goddess."
Typically, this set costs $18, but right now several colors, like the perfect-for-Valentine's Day red, are on sale for just $14. There's really no better time to shop.
To learn more and to see why so many Amazon shoppers are obsessed, check out the below.
Avidlove Lace Babydoll Lingerie Set
This gorgeous lingerie set from Avidlove comes in 29 colors including multiple shades of pink and red, black, baby blue and lilac. Sizes range from XS to 5XL, and the open front design even makes it a good option for pregnant women. The set comes with the babydoll and a matching G-string. There's even a floral lace robe from Avidlove that would work really great with this, and it's less than $20 as well.
Want to know what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"Lace is extremely soft and the fit is flattering. I already ordered two more from this line and looking forward for them to come in."
"Small boobs? No problem. Love this so much! Cannot love this any more than I do. Very well made. Super soft material, and incredibly flattering on. I am an A cup and usually have a hard time with lingerie, but I got a medium and it fits perfectly. The lace is super soft and stretchy so it should fit many bust sizes. The g-string it comes with fits surprisingly well, which I was not expecting. Overall a great buy and would recommend it wholeheartedly."
"Amazing buy! I love this. It's extremely sexy and flattering. It's soft and so comfortable. I bought it for Valentine's day and I must say I am not disappointed!!! I would definitely buy it again maybe in every color."
"I love it. It fit as I hoped it would. The fabric feels amazing and not cheap like a lot of other similar products on here. Hugs my body in all the right places and is loose on the the not so right places. Would definitely recommend."
"This little nighty is amaaaazing! So soft, flowy, and sexy. I'm normally SO self-conscious, but oh my goodness I could wear this around the house AND in the bedroom and feel so good. It hides my extra 'cushion' tummy just right while showing just enough of the other areas. I paired it with a matching lace robe and it just feels so good. I have this same 'dress' in black, bright red, and white. They're all super gorgeous. The black is sexiest in my opinion with the red being the most flirty, and the white is a gorgeous sweet bridal look. I absolutely love them all. Do yourself a favor and pair it with the AvidLove Lace Kimono Robe. It's the perfect combo!"
"I do not look like the model yet this was very flattering — so much so this is the second one I've purchased."
"This has to be one of my favorite pieces of lingerie. I feel so beautiful and confident while I'm wearing this. The quality is great. There's no pilling or threads. The stretch is definitely there and the fabric is soft. Add this to your cart right now!"
