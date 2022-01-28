Bill Pruin's Daughters Discuss Father’s Death in Emotional 20/20 Preview

Watch : "20/20" Debunks Father's Death & Missing Person Case Connection

Bill Pruin's daughters want to set the record straight.

Bill died from a gunshot wound in 1995, three months before Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing. Though some believe the deaths are connected, Pruin's daughters and authorities say otherwise. In an E! News exclusive 20/20 clip, Pruin's daughters, Scarlett Fleshner and Krystal Doolittle, discuss their father's passing and explain that there is no connection between his death and Huisentruit's disappearance.

"Bill Pruin was our dad," Scarlett says in the sneak peek. "He was just a great dad. He was always at all of our school events, and he always made it a point to—even if he was busy in the field—do something fun with us."

She continues, "Our dad passed away on April 4, 1995, and Jody went missing in June of that same year. You know some people think that she was investigating his death and he was murdered, and it put her life in danger."

But investigative journalist Maria Awes says "there's just one problem."

"Police, the private investigator and Bill Pruin's daughters all agree there is no connection between Bill Pruin's death and Jody's disappearance," she explains. "Scarlett and Krystal want the rumors to stop."