Find Out the Jeopardy! Question That Ended Amy Schneider’s 40-Game Winning Streak

After a long run, this champ's winning streak has come to an end.

On Jan. 26, Amy Schneider's Jeopardy! reign came to an end after Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, finished in first place with a score of $29,600 and Schneider finished second with $19,600, leaving her with total earnings of $1,382,800.

During the episode, Talsma responded correctly to a key Daily Double late in the Double Jeopardy! round. The pair headed into Final Jeopardy! with Schneider leading with a score of $27,600, and Talsma in second place with $17,600.

So what question ended Schneider's streak and put Talsma on top?

The Final Jeopardy! category was Countries of the World, and the answer was, "The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an 'H,' it's also one of the 10 most populous."

Talsma responded correctly—"What is Bangladesh?"—and Schneider did not provide a response, leaving Talsma with the title of champion and ending Schneider's time on the show.