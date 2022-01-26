Rachel Zegler and West Side Story Co-Stars Finally Address Ansel Elgort Allegations

Watch : "West Side Story": Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort & More!

More than a month after the release of the film, West Side Story actresses Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose have shared their thoughts on the sexual assault allegations against Ansel Elgort.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Jan. 26, the stars of Steven Spielberg's beloved musical adaptation weighed in on the claims against their fellow co-star, who plays the leading role of Tony in the film, with Moreno stating that she would not make "judgements" on the accusations, which Elgort has previously denied.

"I think it would have been absolutely horrendous and wrong for anyone to take sides in that matter," Moreno told the outlet. "It's not for me to make those judgments."

DeBose, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live, added, "Nobody really knows what's going on in anyone's head. Only the people who were involved in that situation know what actually went down."

And Zegler, who worked closely with Elgort as his love interest Maria in the film, explained that "a lot has gone on in the world" in the time since they originally all shot the film together.