Jamie Dornan Gives All the Details on Squad With Eddie Redmayne, Andrew Garfield and Robert Pattinson

This actors' squad sounds like fifty shades of awesome!

Around 2009, before he was famous, Jamie Dornan was roommates with fellow then-struggling actor Eddie Redmayne in Los Angeles. The Northern Irish Belfast star and his English roommate, Redmayne, now 40, hung out regularly with Andrew Garfield, 38, and Robert Pattinson, 35, who were both raised in the U.K. and were also in the early days of their acting careers.

"Garfield and Robert were always around, and Charlie Cox," Dornan, 39, said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in a remote interview posted Tuesday, Jan. 25. "I mean, there's loads of us who actually ended up going on to do pretty well for ourselves. But at the time we, we weren't. We were pretty, yeah, pretty, pretty messy."

"It's now weird to think about it," he continued. "Well, particularly for Eddie and I who lived together, and Eddie's been one of my best mates for a long time, and now we've got, you know, five kids between us and we're very much more sort of together people and stable people, probably. But we had a lot of fun then."