Everything You Need to Know About Demi Lovato's Demi Wand Vibrator

During a recent Instagram question and answer session, Demi Lovato was asked to describe their last relationship in three words. In response the star said, "my vibrator's better." Of course, most people are focused on the shade that might have been directed at the singer's ex-fiancé Max Ehrich. He shared a cryptic social media post that may have been a response, captioning a shirtless photo with "i never have complaints."
While most people are trying to decipher the possible shade, that wasn't the part we were focused on. Demi said their vibrator was "better," which tracks since the star actually collaborated with Bellesa to release their own vibrator called the Demi Wand. They said, "There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands. We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings - it's time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms."
If your interest is piqued, we found out everything that you need to know about the Demi Wand. And, you can be "Sorry Not Sorry" about this purchase because it's on sale for 30% off in honor of Valentine's Day.
Demi Wand by Demi Lovato x Bellesa
The Demi Wand by Demi Lovato x Bellesa is a wand vibrator that uses the most cutting edge technology. The Demi Wand has eight different vibration modes and it's Bellesa's smallest and quietest wand vibrator ever. The best part is that it comes with a storage case that also charges your wand at the same time. It's 100% waterproof (i.e. your bathtub is calling) and it's available in two colors, yellow and beige.
If you need a little convincing before you click "add to cart," check out these reviews from some very satisfied customers.
"RIP, my soul has left my body. May or may not be writing this review from heaven I am by no means a novice to sex toys. I actually feel like I am a collector of sorts. And omg, this wand.... AMAZING. Mind blowing orgasms, Check. Adorable design, Check. Affordable, Check. Don't think, just buy this toy," a shopper advised.
Another said, "I'm not new to toys at all but I don't have anything like this wand so I wanted to give it a try. I love it! It's super quiet, feels solid and high quality, and is a nice portable/discreet size."
"This is my first sex toy and although I was a little intimidated, I'm very satisfied! I love everything about this Demi Wand and can definitely say it was worth every penny," a customer wrote.
Another person shared, "The Demi wand is tiny but powerful my first toy and I love it I might get a second one."
"The wand is amazing. It arrived on time. It was packaged discreetly. Best orgasms ever!!! And the best part is that you can use it with and without a partner," a fan of the product shared.
