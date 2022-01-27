All the Secrets on How Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr Were Cast in Gossip Girl

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

Your one and only source into the secrets of Gossip Girl has arrived!

Although it's been almost 10 years since the original Gossip Girl went off the air, never-been-heard details about the beloved teen drama are just now surfacing thanks to XOXO with Jessica Szohr, a new podcast all about the show. On its debut episode, Jessica Szohr—who played Vanessa Abrams—took a deep dive with showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and got all the tea the casting process.

While it's hard to imagine anyone but Ed Westwick playing the bad boy of the Upper East Side, there was a time when Chuck Bass was almost re-casted. Meanwhile, Penn Badgley managed to create a frenzy amongst execs when he changed up his look last-minute.

And as for the voice of Gossip Girl? The producers did consider casting someone other than Kristen Bell, who is now continuing her reign as the titular narrator on the series' new reboot.