All the Secrets on How Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr Were Cast in Gossip Girl

Read on to see how Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick and Jessica Szohr were cast in the original Gossip Girl courtesy of tea spilled by the showrunners.

Your one and only source into the secrets of Gossip Girl has arrived!

Although it's been almost 10 years since the original Gossip Girl went off the air, never-been-heard details about the beloved teen drama are just now surfacing thanks to XOXO with Jessica Szohr, a new podcast all about the show. On its debut episode, Jessica Szohr—who played Vanessa Abrams—took a deep dive with showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and got all the tea the casting process.

While it's hard to imagine anyone but Ed Westwick playing the bad boy of the Upper East Side, there was a time when Chuck Bass was almost re-casted. Meanwhile, Penn Badgley managed to create a frenzy amongst execs when he changed up his look last-minute.

And as for the voice of Gossip Girl? The producers did consider casting someone other than Kristen Bell, who is now continuing her reign as the titular narrator on the series' new reboot.

Gossip Girl Cast: Where Are They Now?

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jessica Szohr Was Cast After Being Scouted at a Pool Party

Is this considered a meet-cute? Gossip Girl showrunners Josh and Stephanie knew that they had found Vanessa Abrams when Adam Brody, who they had worked with on The O.C., brought Jessica Szohr along as a guest to a Fourth of July pool party.

Stephanie said on an episode of XOXO with Jessica Szohr that she and Josh immediately ran to a computer—after all, this happened all before the iPhone came out—and Googled Jessica to see if she was an actress.

Fortunately for the pair, she is!

Giovanni Rufino/Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ed Westwick Almost Lost His Role of Chuck Due to Visa Issues

According to Josh, casting Ed Westwick in the series "was a whole situation." Not only had the English actor initially auditioned for the part of Nate Archibald and lost it to Chace Crawford, but his role of Chuck Bass nearly went to somebody else as well.

"He got cast as Chuck and then couldn't get his visa to come shoot in the U.S. in time, because he was a citizens of the U.K.," Josh recalled on an episode of the XOXO with Jessica Szohr podcast, adding that the network was pressuring him to recast the part.

"They were saying to us as we got closer and closer to start of the pilot, 'Guys, you need to figure out who your back-up Chuck is gonna be because we don't think this is gonna work out,'" Josh remembered. "And we were just like, ‘There is no backup Chuck. It's Ed.'"

Since Josh and his co-creator, Stephanie, were adamant on having Ed play Chuck, the network waited for his visa to get approved.

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock
Penn Badgley Buzzed Off Most of His Hair on the First Day of Filming

When Penn Badgley was auditioning for the part of Dan Humphrey, he was rocking what Josh and Stephanie recalled as long, "snowboarder" locks. The actor ended up chopping most of it off on his first day of filming, shocking the crew and network execs.

"Everybody was like, ‘What is happening?! He shaved his head!'" Josh recalled. However, once they all saw the new ‘do, everyone agreed: "Oh damn, he looks good."

Getty Images
Christina Ricci and Selma Blair Were Considered to Voice Gossip Girl

Although Kristen Bell was the No. 1 pick for the voice of Gossip Girl, both Christina Ricci and Selma Blair were "in the mix" as possible candidates, according Stephanie, who also served as executive producer. Kristen was cast after Veronica Mars, on which she also did voiceover work as the show's titular narrator, got canceled.

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock
Chuck and Blair's Relationship Was Inspired by Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick's Onscreen Chemistry

For the creators, the last scene of the pilot—in which Blair (Leighton Meester) and Chuck (Ed) look on as the Humphreys leave a party with Serena (Blake Lively)—was the kick-off point of the iconic couple's relationship.

"There was just a connection between them...that was immediately so palpable and fun," Josh said of the scene. "That was where it kind of really first landed."

"It was like a revelation to watch," Stephanie added. "It's like Dangerous Liaisons. It's like Valmont and Merteuil...they love each other but they hate each other, and they do schemes together. That was such a juicy story to lean into." 

