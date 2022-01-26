See All the Head-Turning Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West & Julia Fox in MATCHING Denim Looks!

Coming in haute!

After two years of virtual presentations and scaled down shows, Paris Fashion Week 2022 is back and bigger and bolder than ever. The week has been filled with jaw-dropping moments and, no we aren't just talking about the official red carpet couple debut of Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox.

The fashions seem more dramatic than ever. Over at the Viktor & Rolf Spring 2022 couture show, stiff shoulders, constructed corsets and romantic ruffles reigned supreme. According to Vogue, the dramatic collection was inspired by Nosferatu, the 1922 silent Dracula film.

At the Zuhair Murad show, it was high-fashion meets the high seas with a pirate-themed collection on display.

"People need to dream, especially at the moment, with these really stressful times," Murad told WWD backstage before his show. "Pirates stand for freedom, confidence and bravery."

The models walked the plank— er, runway—in dreamy gowns with rope details, structured captain's jackets, embellished crop tops, balloon-sleeved garments, satin headscarves, leather accessories and enough colorful jewels to fill a treasure chest.