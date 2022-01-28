Chelsea Handler's Vaccinated and Horny Tour Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

Carlos Reyes & Irvin Rivera/Meshell Studio/NBCUniversal

E!: What's the response like from fans and people attending shows?

CH: It was fun. I mean, COVID was fun. Like when somebody told me to stay home for two weeks, no socializing, I was like, you don't have to tell me twice. I treated it like spring break. I did mushrooms every day. I read like eight books. I just was like, 'This is awesome.' And even when it went on for a few months, I was like, 'Good, let's all take a break from each other.' But I think everyone's over it. It's been going on for too long. It's exhausting. And I think that's the cycle of things. People have to get over things to move on to the next phase and I think after this omicron wave, hopefully things will die down. By then, almost everybody will have had it and we can kind of start to think about going back to normalcy. There will be new variations but I think people are ready to rumble. People want to feel good again. They want to be together and appreciate the things in life that we had forgotten.

E!: What's your dynamic like with Jo?

CH: All we do is make fun of each other. Whatever moment you're in, that's all he knows about. He doesn't know if he's going to Miami tomorrow or Russia. And I have my own issues. We constantly are all over each other in a fun way. But we're also so in love and so happy to have found each other and ended up together that it's the best of everything. It's like we spent three weeks together here in Whistler. My family came up for Christmas, he was here and he was just a great addition to my family. He's a great addition to my life. And I think that's what I've always said is like, when you meet the person, they can't be a subtraction. They have to be an addition. They have to bring something to the table.