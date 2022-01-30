All the Healthy Snack Swaps to Make You Stick to Your 2022 Wellness Goals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It's the homestretch, people!

The end of January is here, which means the finish line for a lot of folks who made wellness-focused resolutions or embarked or month-long challenges at the beginning of the year.

And whether it was doing Whole 30, sticking to a ketogenic diet or just trying to eat healthier, there's no reason you can't bring some of the lessons you learned from your respective journey with you through the rest of 2022. We are here to help, assembling a line-up of better-for-you alternatives that are equally as satistfying to turn to when you feel a sugar craving come on and you are committed to your new feel-good lifestyle.