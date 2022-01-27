This Kardashian Ex Is Joining Celebrity Big Brother Season 3: See the Full Cast

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived!
On Jan. 26, during CBS' Amazing Race, the network announced the new cast for Celebrity Big Brother season three and it is filled to the brim with familiar faces. The long–awaited cast reveal included a couple folks who run in the same circles as the Kardashian fam, including Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom (best known on the NBA court) and Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler (who held the title of Miss USA in the '90s).
Bravo fans are also in luck, as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey are joining the cast to compete for the $250,000 prize.
Also in the house will be original Queer Eye expert Carson Kressley, NSYNC alum Chris Kirkpatrick, singer Todrick Hall, actor Todd Bridges, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, UFC champ Miesha Tate and comedian Chris Kattan.
The season premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 2, on CBS with the finale airing on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
A source close to Teddi told E! News she is "nervous" about Celebrity Big Brother but "excited for the challenge."
"She is aware of the game, but doesn't know all the tricks. She binge watched the previous celebrity seasons to get a better feel of the show," the insider shared.
However, it wasn't so easy for the 40-year-old reality star, who shares four kids with husband Edwin Arroyave. "The biggest stress for Teddi was leaving her kids," per the source. "She wanted to make sure they would be okay. Fortunately, her husband and the family are all very supportive and wanted her to go."
The insider added, "She genuinely wants to make some new friends and she really wants to win."
With Julie Chen returning as host, the group of celebs will live under one roof. Each week, houseguests will be voted out of the house, and the last one left will win $250,000.
Previously on Celebrity Big Brother, Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, and Joey Lawrence, among others, joined the cast of season two. In the season finale, singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton took home the season two title and the cash.
We can't wait to watch these celeb castmates make the Big Brother house a home.
Celebrity Big Brother season three premieres Feb. 2 on CBS.
(E! News and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)