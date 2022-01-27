The Celebrities Have Arrived: Celebrity Big Brother Reveals Season 3 Cast

Watch : "Big Brother" All-Stars Memphis & Christmas Are Dating

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived!

On Jan. 26, during CBS' Amazing Race, the network announced the new cast for Celebrity Big Brother season three and it is filled to the brim with familiar faces. The long–awaited cast reveal included a couple folks who run in the same circles as the Kardashian fam, including Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom (best known on the NBA court) and Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler (who held the title of Miss USA in the '90s).

Bravo fans are also in luck, as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey are joining the cast to compete for the $250,000 prize.

Also in the house will be original Queer Eye expert Carson Kressley, NSYNC alum Chris Kirkpatrick, singer Todrick Hall, actor Todd Bridges, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, UFC champ Miesha Tate and comedian Chris Kattan.

The season premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 2, on CBS with the finale airing on Wednesday, Feb. 23.