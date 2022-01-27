Instantly Refresh Your Home With These Decor Updates

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you still working from home? Are you tired of looking at the same four walls day in and day out? You're not alone. Unfortunately, a lot of us just don't have the time (or the funds) for a home makeover. However, you can make a few small tweaks to elevate your living situation. You don't need a complete renovation. Just grab some functional accent pieces, some complementary artwork, and some greenery to liven up the place.

If you're not sure where to start, we have you covered with some great home finds that will give your living space a stylish refresh.