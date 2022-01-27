Instantly Refresh Your Home With These Decor Updates

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you still working from home? Are you tired of looking at the same four walls day in and day out? You're not alone. Unfortunately, a lot of us just don't have the time (or the funds) for a home makeover. However, you can make a few small tweaks to elevate your living situation. You don't need a complete renovation. Just grab some functional accent pieces, some complementary artwork, and some greenery to liven up the place.
If you're not sure where to start, we have you covered with some great home finds that will give your living space a stylish refresh.
Pottery Barn Orion Handcrafted Terra Cotta Bowls
Style meets function with these minimalist terra cotta bowls. They're great in your entryway as a spot for your keys, wallet, and other small essentials. Or you can put in some small succulents or faux fruit. They're available in two different sizes in black and white.
Pottery Barn Decorative Bronze Metal Ribbon
Add some intrigue to a table, entryway, mantle with this decorative bronze metal ribbon. It is an absolutely striking accent piece and a perfect addition to the modern home.
Pottery Barn Dried Billy Ball Bundle
Bright some bright and cheerful vibes to your home with this floral bundle, which has eight stems.
Bloomscape Parlor Palm
If you want some greenery in your home, but you're not the best at taking care of plants, then this could be the perfect addition to your home. This palm is a fuss-free plant that can thrive in a variety of different light situations and in tight spaces. This is perfect for your tabletape, desk, or bookshelf. There are five different colors to choose from.
Mixtiles Stickable Wall Art Paradise
Mixtiles has framed art prints that simply stick to your wall without any need for nails or wall damage. Bring some laidback vibes to your home with this palm tree print.
Mixtiles Stickable Wall Art Joshua Tree Set 1
Here's another one of those framed art prints that stick to your wall without any need for nails or wall damage. If you love the desert aesthetic, this is a great addition to your space.
Mixtiles Lines (Landscape)
If you want something more abstract, here's another stickable print that would bring some modern elegance to your decor.
Mixtiles Stickable Wall Art
This Mixtiles print is simple and bright. Good vibes only.
Mixtiles Stickable Wall Art
Here's another abstract art option for those who love a classic black and white color palette.
World Market Natural Seagrass Ellery Belly Basket
These baskets are the epitome of effortless style. They're a chic way to store anything you don't want out from blankets to kids' toys.
World Market Natural Hyacinth Keely Tote Basket
These baskets are an effortless choice for your bedroom, bathroom, or playroom. They have handles, which make it easy to tote them around your house.
Crosley Cruiser Plus Turntable
This charming record player speaker is Bluetooth-compatible, which means you can listen to all of your favorite songs.
Joybird Giana Throw
These throws are a chic addition to your sofa or chair. These come in four different colors.
Joybird Boucle Stripe Throw
These boucle stripe throw blankets bring a boho aesthetic to your favorite room.
RedEarth Handmade Wooden 4 Legs Tufted Seat Footrest For Living Room
Here's another versatile piece that you can use as a footrest or you can sit on it as a stool.
