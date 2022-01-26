Dolly Parton Reveals Her Secrets for Keeping Her Marriage "Spicy"

Listen up, lovebirds: Dolly Parton is sharing her secrets for a long-lasting marriage.
After all, if there's anyone who knows what it takes to lead a loving and lengthy relationship, it's the country music superstar, as she's been married to Carl Thomas Dean for more than 55 years!
"I like to dress up for Carl," Dolly revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 26. "Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, 'Well, the whole world, I'm out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I'm not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him.'"
Sure, he'd love her either way, but as Dolly put it, "Nobody wants to make out with a slouch!"
"It's important to me that I look as good as I can," she added. "I think it kind of helps keeping things spicy."
And what's spicier than dressing up as a Playboy bunny? Explaining that Carl "always loved" her famous Playboy cover, she recalled recreating the look in honor of his 79th birthday last July.
"I thought, 'Well, I'll just go surprise my husband and just cook breakfast for him in my bunny suit,'" Dolly said. "He got a kick out of it, and evidently a few other people did, too!"
That's not to say things are always hot and heavy, though.
"Every once in a while I see Carl leaned back, snoring in his La-Z-Boy chair and I think, 'Where is Jolene when I need her?'" Dolly joked, making a reference to her 1974 hit of the same name that tells the tale of one woman confronting another who she believes is trying to steal away her lover. "Come on, you can have him now!"
She's opened up about the song's real-life implications before, and while the woman in question isn't actually named Jolene, she's definitely not fictional.
In fact, Dolly ran into her a few years ago!
"I can't say her real name," Dolly said on Daily Pop. "I saw a few years back and she was broad as a barn, so I didn't feel so threatened anymore after seeing her. I thought, 'There's my revenge!'"
Hear more from Dolly, including all the sweet details about her new partnership with Duncan Hines, in the above exclusive Daily Pop interview.