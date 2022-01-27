Find the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift With Married at First Sight's Briana and Vincent

We interviewed Briana and Vincent because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Prepare to fall in love with some fabulous Valentine's Day gifts.

As the romantic holiday quickly approaches, Married at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are ready to spoil each other with thoughtful presents that matter.

"When planning, make sure to use your heart and have good intentions," Vincent shared with E! News. "No fancy restaurant or date will change the outcome. It's all about your intentions and where your heart sits."

As for Briana, who admits she's not the most romantic partner, it's important to go with your gut. "Go as big or small as your heart desires," she said. "The most important thing is that you spend quality time with your significant other."

Before the big day arrives, see the gift picks this happily married couple wouldn't mind giving or receiving.