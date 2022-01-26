Watch Ski Jumper Anna Hoffman Burst Into Tears While Telling Her Mom She Made the U.S. Olympic Team

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Comes to "Nightly Pop"

Anna Hoffman is officially headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics!

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the ski jumper, 21, took to TikTok to share the emotional moment when she revealed to her mom that she will officially be competing at the 2022 Olympics next month in Beijing. The heartwarming video sees a teary-eyed Hoffman relay the incredible news to her mom over the phone.

"I'm going to the Olympics," Hoffman said. "Italy dropped out and so there was an open spot and they just approved me."

Her mother's surprised reaction could be heard over the phone as she shouted, "Oh my god!"

"Yeah," the athlete replied while wiping tears from her eyes. "I know."

Her mom added, "That is absolutely freaking crazy!"

In the video's caption, the ski jumper described breaking the news to her mom as "probably one of the best highlights of my life." You can watch the video in full here.