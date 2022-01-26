Why Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Won't Be Nominated for an Oscar

Watch : "Frozen" 6 Years Later: E! News Rewind

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is going to miss its shot for best song—but let Lin-Manuel Miranda tell you why!

On Dec. 21, the shortlist for the 2022 Oscars' Best Original Song category dropped, and though one of Miranda's songs from the animated Disney hit Encanto made the list, it wasn't the track fans were expecting. The emotional Spanish-language song "Dos Oruguitas" was named as a potential contender for this year's award show over the seen-everywhere-on-TikTok anthem "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which has surpassed Frozen's megahit "Let It Go" on the charts.

So, why submit "Dos Oruguitas" over "We Don't Talk About Bruno"? According to Miranda, it all comes down to nomination restrictions.

"It's a product of [Howard] Ashman and [Alan] Menken's success actually," he exclusively explained to E! News. "They were so good, and they were running the table so long at the Oscars that there's actually an Alan Menken rule. Like, you can't submit more than two."