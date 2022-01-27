Megan thee Stallion Sounds Off on Coach's Spring 2022 Campaign

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why Coach Is Nostalgia-Inducing

We are all familiar with Coach because it's just a classic brand. That's why Megan thee Stallion linked up with Coach for another campaign. In an exclusive on-set interview, the rapper said, "What I love about Coach the most is they just make me feel like a family. It's very nostalgic. I keep saying it, but my grandma used to buy me purses from Coach when I was little. I was styling on all the little third graders."

The fashionista explained, "Just going from little Megan to Megan thee Stallion, I'm still in the brand that I originally started out in. I'm like, 'you are my family.' I love it." Aside from her sharing her lifelong love for the brand, Megan talked about the latest campaign.

"The vibe on set is very much fun," she shared. Megan elaborated, "To me, it was a little bit flirty. This was the second time that Coach let me wear some booty shorts. It was a whole lot of hot girl stuff on set today. It was real cute."