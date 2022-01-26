Julia Stiles Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Preston Cook

Watch : Happy Birthday Julia Stiles!: E! News Rewind

And then there were four!

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Julia Stiles had some big family news to share with her followers on Instagram. The actress confirmed that she recently welcomed her second child with husband Preston Cook.

"Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo!" Julia wrote with a photo of her baby's feet. "The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be."

She added, "Scroll forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it…" What came next was a photo of the family's bathroom, which included a toilet covered in red marker. Looks like the couple's son Strummer Cook has some explaining to do.

Back in November, Julia confirmed that she was expanding her family when she debuted her baby bump at the premiere of her movie Humans. And although the 10 Things I Hate About You star tries to keep her family life more on the private side, she previously discussed how parenthood has had an impact on her career.