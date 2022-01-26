See How the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast Is Dealing With That Explosive Fight

Watch : Harry James Thornton & Austin Gunn Discuss FIGHT With Hana

Relationships are being tested on the ranch.

Fans watched as Austin Gunn, Hana Giraldo and Harry James Thornton sparred on last week's Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, but tonight, they're dealing with the fallout.

In this sneak peek clip of the all-new episode hitting E! at 9 p.m., the group is first attempting to figure out what went wrong.

"I feel sore from last night," Harry says. "I'm looking up and mac and cheese is being thrown at me, or whatever that was."

He's chatting with Austin, and for now, it seems like the pair's on good terms again.

"You were holding her back," Harry adds, referring to Hanna. "That was crazy."

The fight in question broke out over dinner when Harry not-so-nicely suggested that Austin wasn't interested in Hana despite the fact that they had just gone on a date, and was instead crushing on Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff.

Hana was justifiably upset, and reacted by throwing drinks and dishes.