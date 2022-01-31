Why Teresa Giudice Says the Margaret Josephs Food Fight Is "More Epic" Than Her Season 1 Table Flip

Has Teresa Giudice just made Housewives history once again?
Things are about to get messy (literally and figuratively!) for Teresa and her The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Margaret Josephs when season 12 premieres tomorrow on Bravo. The bad blood begins to boil over once Margaret starts questioning the character of Teresa's fiancé Luis Ruelas.
"I thought she was my friend so it was just shocking to me to see her behavior," Teresa told E! News exclusively. "It's just saddens me."
Teresa continued, "The thing is when I first met Margaret I was sad, like I just lost my mother and we bonded over that. She was sad with me and I went through a lot of sad times since I've known Margaret. I lost my mom, I lost my dad. So now is a time that I'm so happy in my life and that's when you know who your true friends are. Like if you're happy and they're happy with you...I guess I kind of saw who my true friends are."
The explosive RHONJ trailer even previews a shocking food fight over the matter as Teresa eventually loses it and throws flatware all over Marge. And yes, Teresa promises the moment will be as iconic, if not more, than her season one table-flipping.
"I would say that's a little bit more epic than the table flip because it's personal to me," she teased, adding, "It's really not who I am, but unfortunately it's like you come after someone, I'm sure they're gonna defend themselves and that's what I was doing, obviously."
So now that Teresa and Margaret are clearly "not happy" with each other (as Marge put it), don't expect Margaret to be on Teresa's wedding guest list.
"The way it's looking I don't think so," she said of inviting Margaret. "Like why? I mean if someone's not happy for you, you don't want them around you obviously. I don't want any negativity around me, I just want positivity around me. Like positive people, people that are in love or people that are happy for you. All about the happiness, all about the love. That's what I want around me 'cause that's what makes the world go round. Not negative people, not hateful people, not people that are trying to hurt you or take you down. Who wants that in life? Especially at this point in our life, you wanna be happy and that's it. I want to be around good people."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns tomorrow, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
