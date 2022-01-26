TLC Confirms 90 Day Fiancé Star Alina Kozhevnikova Cut From Show Following Racist Remarks

Watch : "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days": Ximena Finds Mike Disgusting

TLC is breaking off their engagement with this 90 Day star.

On Jan. 26, TLC confirmed that Alina Kozhevnikova, who stars in the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has been cut following controversy regarding her past social media posts.

In a statement issued to E! News, the network shared, "TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements. She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind"

Previously this month, fans of the show uncovered past Facebook and Instagram posts in which Alina allegedly made racist comments. In one post from 2014, she used the N–word multiple times to describe a party she was going to, and in another she praised Hugh Grant for being handsome yet mocked his two children with Tinglan Hong for being "kinda Asian."