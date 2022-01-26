Hailey Bieber Dropped a Hint About Her New Beauty Brand in Latest Bikini Photo Shoot

Watch : Inside Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber's Double Date Trip to Jamaica

You donut want to miss Hailey Bieber's latest beauty spoiler!

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the 25-year-old model took to Instagram to share a collection of photos that feature her wearing a tan bikini—and teased her anticipated beauty brand, Rhode, too. In the post's third slide, a close-up of Hailey's flawless, dewy skin, the model tagged the long-awaited beauty brand's Instagram account and hinted that it will be launching this year in her caption.

"Glazed [donut emojis] skin all 2022," she wrote. "Tell a friend."

As it turns out, Hailey's friends were already in the know and ready to hype up the model and her upcoming beauty line.

"Omg," wrote Gigi Hadid.

Lauren Jauregui added, "Issa pweetty doughnut."

And even older sister Alaia Baldwin joined in on the fun too, commenting, "Donut glazing in session can't talk right now. Call you back."

This isn't the first time Hailey has spoken about her beauty brand.