Jennie Nguyen Responds to Her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Firing

Watch : Bravo FIRES "RHOSLC" Star Jennie Nguyen Over Offensive Posts

Jennie Nguyen is defending herself from being labeled as "racist."

The former reality TV star was fired from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after her offensive and racially-insensitive Facebook posts from 2020 recently resurfaced. Now, just one day after Bravo announced the news, she is sharing her side of the story.

Jennie, 44, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 26, admitting that the controversial posts—many of which were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd, with one even making joke out of running over "rioters" with a car—were "very insensitive," but backed her decision to "support my political stance."

Jennie, who previously apologized last week, explained that it "doesn't really matter" whether she or a team member posted the messages.

"I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted," she shared during an Instagram Live session with a friend. "I know my viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional, and it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year."