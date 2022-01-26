5 Things Tia Mowry Can't Live Without

We included these products chosen by Tia Mowry because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Tia's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a busy person who wants to step up your game in the kitchen, Tia Mowry has you covered with her new cookbook The Quick Fix Kitchen: Easy Recipes and Time-Saving Tips for a Healthier, Stress-Free Life. Yes, it's actually possible to make delicious meals that are good for you, even when you're in a hurry. Tia's recipes are easy to follow and this book is exactly what you need if you're trying to fit cooking into a packed schedule.
In addition to helping us out in the kitchen, the Sister, Sister alum shared some of her must-have items for fitness and fashion. If you want to see the five essentials that Tia cannot live without, get your scroll on.
Degol Skipping Rope With Ball Bearings Rapid Speed Jump Rope Cable and 6” Memory Foam Handles
"My current favorite activity is jumping rope. I got really into it while I was in Canada shooting my Lifetime movie Miracle in Motor City and I haven't put it down since."
This jump rope has 31,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Spice by Tia Mowry Cinnamon Twist 2 Piece Decorated Melamine Serving Trays
"I'm currently loving my two-piece serving trays, especially for family dinners! We get together for laughs, love, and of course, food."
The Quick Fix Kitchen: Easy Recipes and Time-Saving Tips for a Healthier, Stress-Free Life by Tia Mowry
"I am in LOVE with all the recipes in my new cookbook. The kids and I have been choosing different delicious recipes to make together each week."
Gianvito Rossi Skye Sandals
"My daughter Cairo is actually loving my heels now! She is three and quite the fashionista."
Flyer M880 Midtail Fat Tire Electric Cargo Bike
"The kids and I love to bike over to the farmer's market on Sundays on our eBikes! They are fun and great for a little workout."
If you're looking for more shopping recommendations from Tia, she recently shared her kitchen must-haves with E! News.