Will You Accept These Adorable Photos of Bachelor Nation's Newest Babies?

Allow us to cheers to Bachelor Nation's recent baby boom with these pics of Lauren Bushnell, Astrid Loch, Raven Gates and Lauren Burnham's newest arrivals.

First came the hot tubs and helicopter rides, then, for a select few members of Bachelor Nation, came marriage. Now comes the future cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 32? 

With Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon mere weeks away from trumpeting the arrival of son Dawson (as in Titanic's Jack, not the Creek's Leary), we're officially in the middle of a Bachelor baby boom as franchise favorites like Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt and Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk join the first-timer's club and others like J.J. Lane prepare to add to their brood. (Hey, what else were they supposed to do in the middle of these unprecedented times?)

And as they embark on the amazing journey that is parenthood, they're gifting our newsfeeds with adorable snaps of their future reality stars. (Okay, they haven't all said they'd give their blessings to their sons or daughters doling out the roses on ABC's long-running series, but Iaconetti is certainly on board. "Of course!" she told E! News. "Both of us had really positive experiences so of course we say yes.")

So can we steal you for a second to cheers to this, the most dramatic step they'll all take as a couple? We promise you'll fall hard for every last Bachelor babe from August Wendt to Senna and Lux Luyendyk

Instagram
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

We're not calling it the most dramatic birth story ever, but "in a wild turn of events," shared the finalist from Nick Viall's season, after 90 minutes of pushing, she and her husband of nine months welcomed their honeymoon baby in an emergency C-section Jan. 18. "What was life before him???" the Arkansas native pondered of 8-pound, 6-ounce Gates Zev Gottschalk. "I can't recall."

But she is certain she and her Bachelor in Paradise love match aren't done building their family. "We'd like two or three," she told Us Weekly. "But Adam has said, you know, we'll see how I do with two and then go from there."

Instagram
Courtney Robertson & Humberto Preciado

Is this winning? Seventeen months after The Bachelor's season 16 victor gave birth to her first child, son Joaquin, in June 2020, she and her husband set an extra seat at their Thanksgiving table for early arrival Paloma Ruby Preciado. A "small, but mighty" 4 pounds, 15 ounces, their newest addition "is the sweetest girl in the whole-wide-world," she raved on Instagram. "Her smile lights up our days & warms my little mama heart."

Instagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

Consider Nov. 20 arrival August the couple's final rose at the end of a long journey. Referencing their cycles of intrauterine insemination and IVF—one of which resulted in an ectopic pregnancy—the Canadian-bred firefighter raved of his bride-to-be, "She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin."

Their plans for a family actually dated back to some early conversations on 2018's Bachelor in Paradise, she shared on Instagram, and yet "even in my wildest dreams I couldn't have imagined how amazing this would all feel."

Instagram
Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Having raced into the world of parenting, welcoming daughter Alessi four months after their January 2019 vows and her little brother and sister this past June, the retired driver is ready to pump the brakes. 

"I think we're so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls," the season 22 lead said on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast of twins Senna and Lux completing their family. "And I'm already 40, guys. I can't be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be like an active dad. So, I think three is OK."

Instagram
Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane

"Big, Big Plans", they said? On June 8, Bachelor season 20 final rose recipient and her country singer husband invited all nine pounds of Dutton Walker Lane onto the ranch. Months in, the lifestyle blogger admitted that raising her little man was "by far the hardest thing I've ever done but would do anything for this little boy."

Instagram
Krystal Nielson & Miles Bowles

Years after failing to collect a rose in week six of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season, the health coach grew her own little flower, giving birth to daughter Andara Rose Bowles Mar. 31 less than a year into her new romance with the San Diego-based entrepreneur. 

Though she admitted on pal Scheana Shay's podcast it was "scary" to learn she was pregnant "so soon in a relationship" and while still wed to Bachelor in Paradise love match Chris Randone, she "just knew this was an incredible lesson for me to grow, to lean into love, to have faith in myself and Miles and my future and know that God gives us only what we can handle."

Instagram
Lesley Murphy & Alex Kavanagh

The cutest little stowaway you ever did see. On Feb. 12, The Road Les Traveled creator and her fiancé invited daughter Nora Blanche Kavanagh along for the ride and she's already proven herself to be a natural adventurer. 

"Someone told me not too long ago that traveling with a baby isn't a vacation," The Bachelor and The Bachelor Winter Games alum admitted. "It's a trip. A change of scenery. A relocation of parenting. I feel this in my bones." And yet following jaunts to Hawaii, Miami, New York and Kavanagh's native Australia, "I wouldn't trade a thing if it means I get to show this girl the world."

Instagram
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

Three's a crowd? Hardly. Since youngest Reed joined the mix in November 2020, the Bachelor in Paradise OG sweethearts have strongly considered rounding out their family with a fourth. Tolbert told People he's "10 percent open to the idea," but his bride's baby fever burns much stronger. Agreed the mom of Emmy, 4, and Brooks, 2, "Four would be a great number. They'd have the buddy system! There's just something special about the mother-child bond and I just love it."

