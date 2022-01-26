Orange Is the New Black Actress Kathryn Kates Dead at 73 After Lung Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hollywood has lost one of its stars.

Orange Is the New Black alum Kathryn Kates died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 22 after "a long, hard-fought battle with lung cancer," her agency confirmed to NBC. She was 73.

"Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer," Headline Talent Agency told NBC. "She was incredibly brave, thoughtful, wise and loving. Kathryn approached every role she ever played, as well as her daily life with the greatest of passion. We will do our best to honor her incredible legacy. The world truly lost one of the good ones."

Born in New York, Kates moved to Los Angeles in 1974 to pursue her passion, going on to be a founding members of The Colony Theatre, where she produced and starred in The Grapes of Wrath and The Martian Chronicles among other plays.