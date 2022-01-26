A Comprehensive Breakdown of All the Drama Between TikTok's Jack Wright and Sienna Mae

Alleged Encounters

Jack spoke of several alleged incidents of inappropriate touching from Sienna. He accused her of groping him while he was "passed out" on a bed. He said that the first time Sienna "crossed boundaries," she got naked and straddled him on a bed. He said he told her to stop and that they were just friends.

In her essay, Sienna wrote, "All Jack and I ever did was kiss. I have never seen, felt or touched him naked. We spent several nights at the Hype House together but I never grabbed him asleep or awake."

Sienna Denies Breaking into Jack's House

In his YouTube video, Jack recalled incidents in which Sienna allegedly "would constantly come to my house, remember my door codes." He did not specify when the alleged incidents took place.

"It like, it got to the point where I had to like, start screaming at her," he said. "So I get out of my house because I was so sick of her just like, breaking into my house. I would wake up and see her car just sitting outside at like 2 in the morning. She would break into my house and when I was sound asleep, she'd come to my room and I'd wake up to her hand in my pants."

Sienna wrote in her essay, "I never broke into Jack's house. Did I know the code to his garage door? Yes, because he gave it to me. One of the first scenes we filmed for the Hype House show was me walking into his house and jokingly saying, 'I'm home!' because that's what EVERYONE does at the Wright's house. It's the hangout house. When Jack and James lived there, there was always friends around, even sometimes until 2 a.m."

She continued, "Jack said he used to see my car at 2 a.m. in front of his house but failed to mention that most times there would be other friends there too. I never stalked him. I never sat outside his house in the middle of the night."