Cheer Director Greg Whiteley Explains the Strange Rules at Daytona

Watch : Morgan Simianer Talks "Cheer" Season 2 & Child Pornography Scandal

Director Greg Whiteley is giving a crash course in Cheer.

In a recent interview on the Reality Life With Kate Casey Podcast, the documentarian broke down the many intricacies of cheerleading and revealed what drew his attention to the tiny town of Corsicana, Texas.

To kick things off, Greg delved into his introduction to Navarro and Monica Aldama, recalling how he was in the middle of filming Last Chance U when his crew noticed the cheerleaders on the sidelines. "In an effort to do things differently, we went and filmed one of their practices," he explained, "and it was strangely intense."

After that, he began researching the top college cheer teams and found out about Navarro, at which point he scheduled a phone call with Monica. Five seconds into their conversation, Greg decided "that she's who we'd want to follow," and the first season of Cheer premiered in 2020.

His instincts proved him right and Cheer is now on its second season, having wowed audiences with its tale of perseverance and strength.