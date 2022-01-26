Can't-Miss 60% Off Amazon Fashion Deals: Madewell, Free People, Good American, Ugg & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's no secret that we love shopping at Amazon. There are so many affordable fashions available at Amazon, but did you know about the Amazon Outlet? It's a shopaholic's best secret because there are so many great deals on products, including clothes and accessories from the premium brands that you know and love. This is the ideal shopping situation: great discounts, fast shipping, and some of our favorite brands.
Keep on scrolling to see some of can't-miss deals up to 60% off from Free People, Good American, Reebok, UGG, Madewell, and more.
Rolla's Women's Erin Paris Floral Dress
This dress is a great investment because you can wear it all year round. It's great with some sandals in spring and summer. In the fall, you can throw on a leather jacket and some boots. Warm things up in winter with some over-the-knee boots and a faux fur coat.
UGG Men's Fluff You Slipper
You need these fluffy slippers in your life. Your feet will thank you. They are incredibly comfortable and they have a hard sole at the bottom, which means you can also rock these outdoors.
Madewell Women's Puff Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress
This is the perfect throw-on-and-go dress. It is effortlessly cool and incredibly versatile. You can easily style this for any season of the year. Plus, this 60% discount is just too good to pass up.
Spiritual Gangster Women's Intent High Waist Biker Shorts
You can never have too many bike shorts, but sometimes the good deals are too good to be true. We've all been there: ordering something that looks great online, but is actually sheer and flimsy in real life. Spiritual Gangster always has high-quality activewear that you can rely on. This 50% off deal is too good to resist.
Sam Edelman Women's Lydell Combat Boot
The combat boot meets the sock boot with this on-trend lug sole shoe. This is the perfect go-to shoe for chic street style. It's also available in brown, black, grey, and ivory.
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards love these boots too.
Le Specs Women’s Oh Damn! Sunglasses
Rectangle sunglasses are still so on trend. Nab this pair at a 30% discount.
Levi's Women's Rowen Midi Dress
Doesn't this dress make you miss sunny weather? You'll be ready for spring with this gorgeous floral frock in your closet.
525 Women's Cozy Cable Vest
This exaggerated neckline brings major sophistication to your standard cable-knit sweater vest. Wear this to the office, to brunch, or for a nice dinner.
Good American Essentials Women's Pullover Half Zip
We love Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American. This half-zip pullover is one of those sweatshirts you will live in 24/7.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Women's Love Shrug Dress
This black dress is far from basic with the shrug at the top and the cut out at the chest.
Superga Women's 2750 Flowers Mix Sneaker
It doesn't get any cuter than these floral sneakers. From the beautiful crocheted laces to the beautiful floral print, this is just too darling not to shop.
Free People Women's Emmaline Mini Dress
It's all about the details with this green sweater dress. The bell sleeves and the tie at the middle just bring some sophisticated polish to this winter staple.
Levi's Women's Premium Shacket Trucker Jacket
Levi's knows what's up when it comes to denim. If you need a new jean jacket, you need to go Levi's.
Reebok Women's Nano X1 Cross Trainer
Ironically enough, retro sneakers are such a modern trend. This Reebok pair comes in so many different colors, so it might be tough to decide on your favorite, but it's so worth it.90
