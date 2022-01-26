Martha Stewart Won’t Toast to Ina Garten's Pandemic Drinking Advice

Watch : How Martha Stewart's Living a Hot Girl Summer in Quarantine

Martha Stewart isn't raising a glass to Ina Garten's list of daily rituals.



To catch everyone up to speed: Earlier this month, Reese Witherspoon, 45, shared the small list of goals she's currently working toward for self-improvement to Instagram, which included habits like drinking more water and putting an end to late-night TV binges. In response, Ina, 73, chimed in with her alternative list, which included sipping large cosmos and "staying up late watching [an] addictive streaming series," adding, "In a pandemic, I do what I can!"



And although Ina's fun-filled list received widespread praise from social media, Martha, 80, told People that she doesn't exactly align with the advice.



"I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic," the business owner told the outlet in an interview excerpt published on Jan. 26. "To me, that's not charming."

Martha—who is mom to adult daughter Alexis and grandmother to her daughter's two kids—expanded on what she considered her list to be, adding, "To me, it's continuing to work really hard, to be as productive as I possibly can be, to enjoy my grandchildren."