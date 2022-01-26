YouTube Star Melanie Ham Dead at 36 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The YouTube community has lost a beloved member, Melanie Ham.

The social media star's husband Robert announced "with a heavy heart and deep sadness" that his "sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie" died on Jan. 12 following her battle with cancer. She was 36 years old.

"If you've been following our journey I'm sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious disease," he wrote in a Jan. 12 Instagram post. "Over the past few months things have been progressively getting worse and we're thankful that we made it to this point through the holidays and tried to make every moment count."

Robert revealed that Melanie passed away just nine days before their 16th anniversary. "My family, our doctors, our nurses and especially Melanie fought until the end and did all we could do to avoid today, but that is not our path," he continued. "Let me reassure all those rooting for us, Melanie fought like a warrior queen."