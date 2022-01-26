Attention, The Office Fans: John Krasinski and Steve Carell Are Set for a Major On-Screen Reunion

Watch : John Krasinski & "Office" Cast Recreate Dance for Virtual Wedding

John Krasinski and Steve Carell might just be giving the "fun run" another go.



According to Deadline, Krasinski is set to direct an upcoming film called IF for Paramount Pictures—and in addition to directing, Krasinski will also star alongside his former The Office co-star, Carell. The impressive cast also includes Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, Louis Gossett Jr., and Cailey Fleming.



On Jan. 25, the Quiet Place director seemed to allude to the big news on Instagram, captioning a collage photo of the cast (excluding himself), "Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What... IF."

Per the outlet, specific details about the film are currently being "kept under wraps," but the story is reportedly based on "Krasinski's original idea about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination."

And not only will Krasinski be at the helm as the film's director, but is also on board as a writer and producer through his Sunday Night Productions company. Reynolds is also set to co-produce the movie through his production company, Maximum Effort.