Princess Cristina of Spain and Husband Break Up After His Alleged Affair

After 24 years of marriage, Princess Cristina of Spain and her husband Inaki Urdangarin are splitting up. The former couple announced their breakup in a joint statement to Spanish state-owned newswire EFE on Jan. 24.

"By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage," read the statement, per a translation service. "Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us."

Inaki and Cristina, who has been living in Switzerland, share four children: Juan, 22, Pablo, 21, Miguel, 19 and Irene, 16.

While the breakup statement sounded cordial, the split isn't without drama. A week before the announcement, Spanish tabloid Lecturas revealed photographs of Inaki, 54, holding hands with another woman during a visit to southern France, as seen in The Daily Mail. The mystery woman was later identified as Ainhoa Armentia, 43, a Spanish accounting analyst, according to The Times.