Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Says She's Getting "Attacked" Online After Chiefs Celebration

Battling off the field!
Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is clapping back after some fans took issue with the way she celebrated the team‘s dramatic overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan 23.
"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," she tweeted Jan. 25.
After the Chiefs claimed victory in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, Matthews posted video from her box seats showing her popping a whole bottle of champagne and dousing fans below in bubbly.
"Oops," Matthews wrote on Twitter alongside the clip of the rowdy moment. "#LETSGOOOOO."
Social media was quick to slam the 26-year-old fitness influencer, suggesting that many of those unexpecting fans inside at Arrowhead Stadium may have not wanted to be soaked in champs at the end of the game. Some even accused her putting alcohol in children's systems and inflicting "frost bite or hypothermia" on fans in the near freezing temperatures.
Despite the backlash, several members of #ChiefsKingdom did come to Brittany's defense.
People complaining about Brittany spraying champagne into the stands have clearly never won anything before," one user wrote on Twitter. "Just saying."
Brittney responded to the supportive tweet, "Accurate."
She also retweeted a post that read, "Imagine your team winning in one of the best games in NFL history... Then complaining about how devoted, excited and proud Brittany is of her man and this team. Y'all are weird …"
Brittany got engaged to her high school sweetheart, Patrick, 26, in September 2020 and continues to be the athlete's biggest cheerleader. They couple, who are set to wed this year, share 11-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes.
Brittany is hoping to celebrate again next weekend when the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl where they will face either the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers.
The big game will take place in Los Angeles Feb. 13 with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem performing during the halftime show.