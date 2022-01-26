You Won't Recognize Original Joe Millionaire Star Evan Marriott Nearly 20 Years Later

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; LionsShareNews / BACKGRID

According to the former reality star, he returned to construction following the show and has been an active member in the wrestling community. He opened up about appearing on Joe Millionaire during a 2020 interview with The Hannibal TV, saying, "I've never been able to figure out why 40 million people would tune in to see a guy who did nothing, and that's how I feel about it."

As for the woman who won his heart on the show? Zora Andrich and Evan split the $1 million prize before splitting up themselves. However, she told the New York Post in December that she still keeps in touch with her ex.

"Evan and I have talked over the years," she revealed. "We share an experience of which few others can relate. Despite our differences, I really like Evan. His heart and character are intact—and I appreciate his unapologetic, bold personality."

Although Zora said that the "days of people crying, chasing, going into hysterics over my autograph are certainly behind me," the next generation of Joe Millionaire is just getting started. Titled Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, the series' new reboot—which features 20 female contestants vying for two men, one of whom is a millionaire—premiered on Fox earlier in January.