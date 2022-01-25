Sydney Sweeney Is Secretly a Car Mechanic and More Celebs With Hidden Talents

Watch : "Euphoria" Star Maude Apatow Shares Her BAD BOY Confession

Sydney Sweeney isn't pumping the brakes on her acting career, but she is revealing a hidden talent.

Call it a side hustle or a hobby, but the Euphoria actress has been sharing her journey fixing up her "dream car"—a 1969 Ford Bronco—with 650,000 fans on TikTok.

Over the past year, Sydney has been fixing up the vintage vehicle and bringing followers along for the ride on her side account @syds_garage.

She recently told MTV, "It also was really fun in the beginning where a lot of people commented, 'Wait, she looks like that girl from Euphoria.' And I was like, 'Yeah.'"

Sydney, 24, has made a lot of progress since then, sharing in October that the car officially runs. She explained, "Ran into bumps along the way with the transmission, but finally got the right valve and she's good! Now to start the fun stuff - interior!"

Her latest update came on Jan. 14, when she announced that the car is "finally driveable." She added, "sending her off to get reupholstered this weekend."