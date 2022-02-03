Allow H.E.R. to Remind Dreamers What's Possible When "Queens Recognize Queens"

H.E.R. isn't afraid to share her light with the world.
At just 24 years old, the musician has picked up multiple Grammys, performed at the Super Bowl and even earned a spot on the new M&M's Album Art pack collection.
But as the California native prepares for a big year with new music and a stadium tour with Coldplay, the singer is also giving thanks to the artists who inspired her along the way.
"I remember sitting in the house and my dad making breakfast and playing Lenny Kravitz and Prince's performance at Paisley Park and at that moment, I wanted to be a rock star," H.E.R. exclusively shared with E! News. "Watching Alicia Keys and all these musicians made me more confident in being a musician."
As she found more success in the industry, H.E.R. began paying it forward and spotlighting artists from a wide variety of genres. And when live events and concerts were put on pause during the coronavirus pandemic, the singer launched an online Girls With Guitars series to spotlight talented female artists.
"We're kind of the underdogs," she said. "People have underestimated me most of my life. When I come in the room and I'm carrying a guitar, people are like, ‘What is she going to do with that?' And then it's like, ‘Oh! Okay, I get it now.' All the girls that played are so different from each other but just so dope."
And instead of feeling threatened by other women in music, H.E.R. remembers a lesson from Alicia: There's room for everybody.
"I don't think there's enough of that," she said. "I also think just as a woman, there's always this competitive energy out there for us. We don't even want that. When people say, ‘Queens recognize queens,' I think it's important to uplift each other."
To help kick off the year, H.E.R. partnered with M&Ms on a new musically inspired collection, which is available in stores now. Because the chocolate treat has always been a fixture in her recording studio, the singer was flattered to be part of the collaboration.
"Honestly, I couldn't believe it," she said. "I was like, ‘What?' And then when I saw the actual pack, it was like, ‘This is crazy.' I just had such a connection to M&Ms and it's such a big part of my childhood."
As for the girl who grew up listening to D'Angelo, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Beyoncé, she still can't believe her dreams have come true.
And if she has her way, she'll make sure others can reach their full potential too.
"You got to trust the process and enjoy the process," she said. "Never stop being a student. You can learn something from everyone. It doesn't matter what level of success you have. You can always learn something from everyone and also be true to you and trust your gut."