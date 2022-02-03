Allow H.E.R. to Remind Dreamers What's Possible When "Queens Recognize Queens"

Watch : H.E.R. Paying Tribute to Music LEGEND Marvin Gaye at 2021 PCAs

H.E.R. isn't afraid to share her light with the world.

At just 24 years old, the musician has picked up multiple Grammys, performed at the Super Bowl and even earned a spot on the new M&M's Album Art pack collection.

But as the California native prepares for a big year with new music and a stadium tour with Coldplay, the singer is also giving thanks to the artists who inspired her along the way.

"I remember sitting in the house and my dad making breakfast and playing Lenny Kravitz and Prince's performance at Paisley Park and at that moment, I wanted to be a rock star," H.E.R. exclusively shared with E! News. "Watching Alicia Keys and all these musicians made me more confident in being a musician."

As she found more success in the industry, H.E.R. began paying it forward and spotlighting artists from a wide variety of genres. And when live events and concerts were put on pause during the coronavirus pandemic, the singer launched an online Girls With Guitars series to spotlight talented female artists.