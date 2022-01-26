Watch Jabari Banks' Will Get the Big News He's Moving in This Exclusive Bel-Air First Look

Watch : "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Turns 30: E! News Rewind

Will 2.0 is getting a wake up call.

Jabari Banks plays the titular character in Peacock's new one-hour drama series Bel-Air—a reimagining of the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air—and in this exclusive sneak peek teaser below, he gets the news that sends him packing in the first place.

"You could've been killed," Will's mom says after he finds himself mixed up in a brawl-gone-bad. "You know that, right?"

The pair is in the car, when suddenly, it dawns on Will that they're not driving home. "Where are we going?" he asks.

"To the airport," she responds. "You're gonna stay with your aunt and your uncle."

Cut to Will pulling up to his aunt and uncle's enormous Bel-Air mansion down a long driveway lined with palm trees. Will appropriately reacts with a simple, "Damn!"

The first look concludes with flashes of Will's super rich family, his new bougie high school and teases of plenty of drama.