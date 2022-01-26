Leah Messer Shares Rare Insight Into Her Romance With Jaylan Mobley After His Teen Mom Debut

Leah Messer just took a big step in her relationship.
Although the Teen Mom 2 star went Instagram official with Jaylan Mobley back in September, fans haven't seen the pair interact on the small screen—until now. During the Jan. 25 episode of Teen Mom Family Vacation, the reality star shared new insight into her romance via a casual FaceTime conversation.
"We have a life coach here and I'm trying not to be as guarded," she told Jaylan. "I'm trying to accept your kindness. I need to let the walls come down and I'm scared to let the walls come down."
Jaylan replied, "I'm not planning to do this temporarily. I haven't been in a relationship in a minute so I'm not just doing this s--t for fun. I plan on being here for a long time."
After consulting with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, Leah felt comfortable inviting her boyfriend onto the trip. And yes, he's expected to stop by in upcoming episodes.
"Dr. Cheyenne really helped out with letting my guard down and trusting him," Leah exclusively shared with E! News earlier this month. "Like, it's okay. He cares about you. He's showing up for you and let him and I was like okay."
"He's like absolutely perfect. I'm not going to lie," she continued. "He's just every quality that I wanted in someone. The way that he is with my kids, I don't know if there's ever going to be another because he's just great."
Earlier in the episode, Leah opened up to fellow cast member Ashley Siren about her trust issues. After being in relationships where cheating was involved, the Teen Mom 2 star admitted it was hard to fully trust men.
At the same time, she expressed just how special Jaylan has been to her. "The chemistry is there. The connection is there," she said. "We have a lot of fun together."
Keep scrolling for more photos of Leah and Jaylan. And mark your calendars for Teen Mom Family Vacation, airing Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.